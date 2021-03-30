Sabbagh: Some states still exploit Security Council to politicize humanitarian work in Syria

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said on Monday that some states still exploit Security Council to politicize the humanitarian work in Syria and ignore the catastrophic impacts of the coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people

Sabbagh added during a Security council session via video that it was more useful for the Security Council to demand the Turkish regime to withdraw its troops from the Syrian territories, stop its support to terrorism, and the US to announce the end of its occupation of the Syrian lands, stop its support to the separatist militias and its plunder of the Syrian resources

Sabbagh went on to say that stances of some countries, on top, the United States, won’t help, in any way, improve the humanitarian situation in Syria

“Consolidating the language of imposing dictates, repeating the conditionality of the reconstruction and ignoring demands of removing the coercive measures and obstructing the return of the displaced, are all factors that do not contribute to establishing appropriate conditions to achieve a political solution and restore security and stability to Syria,” Sabbagh added

“The center of humanitarian work in Syria is Damascus, not in any other city, and this is the simplest thing that means respecting the principle of Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, which is affirmed by all relevant United Nations resolutions, which mean the need for engaging in constructive cooperation and effective coordination with the Syrian government to enhance humanitarian work and support its efforts and partners in providing humanitarian aid and delivering it to those who deserve,” the Syrian diplomat said

He pointed out to a number of grave faults that accompanied the implementation of the mechanism for the entry of aid across borders, most notably the so-called “monitoring mechanism” that has shown over the past years the failure of those in charge of it to ensure verification and accuracy standards that ensure credibility, professionalism and respect

Sabbagh indicated that the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the city of Gaziantep does not abide by the work principles stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations

He concluded by saying that Syria and its commitment to deliver humanitarian aid to all regions, including across borders, stresses the importance of the humanitarian corridors that are opened in cooperation with Russian friends, among them the recently opened corridor in Saraqib

“Syria, at the same time, condemns the terrorist organizations’ prevention of Syrian people in Idleb from getting out through those humanitarian corridors,” Sabbagh added