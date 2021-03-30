Syria.Millenium

Israeli occupation authorities arrest freed captive Sedqi al-Maqt for hours

 Israeli occupation authorities arrested on Monday Syrian freed captive, Sedqi al-Maqt, for several hours

SANA reporter said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested al-Maqt while he was in occupied Jerusalem this noon, and later he was released after his arrest and investigation for several hours

In a telephone call with the reporter, al-Maqt said “While we were on a tourist journey to occupied Jerusalem to see its historic features, the occupation forces intercepted and prevented us from visiting al-Aqsa amid tightened security procedures

