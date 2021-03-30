A weekly flight to be run to Moscow as of April 3rd

Ministry of Transport announced that a weekly flight from Damascus to Moscow, back and forth, to be run on board of the Syrian Airlines as of April 3rd each Saturday

Director of commercial affairs at the Syrian Airlines, Louay al-Hassan, told SANA that the ministry has set Saturday at 3 p.m. as a date for the plane to take off from Damascus airport to arrive in Moscow at 8:20 p.m

Al-Hassan added that the time for the plane return from Moscow will be at 9:20 p.m. to arrive in Damascus International Airport at 2:45 a.m