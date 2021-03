Israeli occupation forces arrest two Palestinians in the West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Sunday two Palestinians while storming different areas in the West Bank

Wafa News Agency stated that the occupation forces stormed east of occupied Jerusalem, and Burin town south of Nablus, raided the Palestinians’ houses and arrested two of them

Earlier on the day, the Israeli occupation forces arrested a woman and a young man in al-Tur town in the city of occupied Jerusalem