In implementation of US occupation agenda… QSD seizes houses in vicinity of occupation helicopters’ helipad in Hasaka

The US occupation-backed QSD militia has displaced the owners of houses in the vicinity of the occupation helicopters’ helipad in Ghwairan neighborhood by force of arms, and issued eviction warnings to the owners of other houses

Although the homeowners have documents and property deeds, they found themselves homeless without housing amid the silence of all humanitarian organizations about the crimes committed against the locals in Hasaka

The QSD militia, which seeks to empty the civilian areas surrounding the whereabouts of the American occupation forces, had previously emptied three storey buildings in the al-Jabsah dwellings between Ghwairan and al-Zouhor neighborhoods to the south of the occupation helicopters’ helipad and expelled their people from them by force of arms

Mahmoud, a young man from the locals of al-Zouhor neighborhood, told SANA reporter that the militia has started to tighten the noose on the locals in the area extending from the areas where the US occupation forces are deployed till al-Zouhor neighborhood as its militants have closed the road leading to the neighborhood with berms, and the locals are currently forces to travel for long distances to reach the city center

The militia has also notified a number of the owners of nearby houses to evacuate them

Mahmoud added QSD militia has turned the residential buildings which it has completely occupied into military sites to fortify and reinforce the positions of the US occupation forces

Citizen Khudir whose house was seized by force, says “These actions are against the law and all international norms which the QSD militia doesn’t recognize as it seeks to implement US occupation schemes to completely empty the area of its original inhabitants

The locals in the region believe that the practices and violations of the QSD militia are not much different from the attacks of the Turkish occupation mercenaries in Ras al-Ayn in the northwestern countryside of the province, as it practices a policy of displacement and forcing the people to leave their property and it displaces them and seize their properties to use them for military purposes