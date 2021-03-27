For the third day, terrorists prevent citizens from crossing through Trunbeh-Saraqeb and Abu Zendin corridors

Terrorist organizations on Saturday prevented civilians wishing to leave through Trunbeh – Saraqeb and Abu Zendin corridors in Idleb and Aleppo to the terror- liberated areas

SANA reporter said that due to threats of the terrorist organizations, none of the civilians, who wish to leave areas where terrorists are deployed, arrived in the crossings equipped with ambulances and buses, to be later removed to safe areas liberated from terrorism

Idleb and Aleppo governorates, in coordination with units of the Syrian Arab Army and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, opened Trunbeh-Saraqeb corridor in Saraqib area in Idleb countryside and Abu Zendin corridor in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo to receive citizens who want to leave areas controlled by terrorist organizations