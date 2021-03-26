Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 155 new coronavirus registered, 120 patients recover, 10 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Friday that 155 new coronaviruses were registered in Syria, 120 cases recovered, 10 others passed away
The Ministry said in a statement to SANA that the number of coronavirus cases has reached up to18201 until now, of which 12143 cases have recovered, while 1216 have passed away
The first coronavirus case was reported in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was recorded on 29th of the same month

