Spanish judiciary sentences a terrorist to prison on funding terrorists in Syria

The Spanish judiciary on Thursday sentenced a terrorist to prison on funding terrorist organizations in Syria

Spanish media reported that a judge in the National Court sentenced the so-called (treasurer of the Islamic Commission) to prison on charges of ‘’belonging to a terrorist organization and for funding terrorism in Syria

On Wednesday, the Spanish authorities arrested three terrorists on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization that supports and sending money to terrorists

