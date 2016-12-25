م 12:12 2016/12/25

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need for the cessation of combat operations across the entirety of Syria and for launching political dialogue.

In an annual press conference held in Moscow on Friday the 23rd of December 2016, Putin said that “the next goal in Syria is a nationwide ceasefire and political settlement,” adding that Moscow had suggested that Kazakhstan hosts peace talks on the matter, noting that President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to this.

Putin said that the cooperation between Turkey, Iran, and Russia has made possible the resolution of the situation in Aleppo, which was achieved without military operations and via corridors that allowed the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians and militants. “This couldn’t have happened without the active work of the Turkish leadership, the Turkish president, the president of Iran and the entire Iranian leadership. We contributed to it actively too. And of course this couldn’t have happened without the goodwill and work of Syrian President al-Assad and his people,” he said.