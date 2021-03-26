Turkish occupation and mercenaries renew artillery attack on Tal Tamer, Hasaka countryside

Turkish occupation and its mercenaries of terrorist organizations renewed their attacks on a number of villages in Tal Tamer area in Hasaka northern courtyside

Local sources told SANA reporter that the Turkish occupations forces and groups of terrorist mercenaries on Friday evening launched artillery attacks on the locals’ houses in the two villages of al-Khashma and al-Dardara to the north of Tal Tamer town in Hasaka countryside

The sources added that the attacks caused material damage to the public and private properties in addition to the service facilities