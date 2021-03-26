Syria.Millenium

A Civilian martyred, two others injured in explosive device blast in Quneitra countryside

A Civilian was martyred , his child and another one were injured in blast of explosive device on Jabah – Um Batnah road in Quneitra northern countryside

Director of Mamdouh Abaza Hospital, Dr. Wissam Al-Mawardi told SANA reporter that the hospital received a dead person and two wounded others with shrapnel in the body, adding that their condition is stable

SANA reporter added that an explosive device planted on the side of a road connecting between villages of Jaba and Um Batnah , went off when a car was passing, claiming the life of the father immediately and wounding his child and third person

