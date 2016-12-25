م 12:12 2016/12/25

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Russian military police detachment arrived in Aleppo to protect Russian demining experts and the Russian mobile hospital in the city.

The Ministry said in a statement on Friday the 23rd of December 2016 that the attachment arrived in Aleppo via Hmeimim Airport, and that it will provide security for the demining experts sent by Russia earlier this month, the Russian mobile hospital operating in Aleppo, and humanitarian convoys.

The Russian mobile hospital was targeted by terrorists on December 5th while it was in al-Furqan neighborhood in Aleppo, which claimed the lives of two Russian medics and injured a number of civilians.