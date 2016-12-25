م 12:12 2016/12/25

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah affirmed on Friday the 23rd of December 2016 that the victory in Aleppo is the result of the Syrian people, leadership and army’s steadfastness.

In a speech delivered during a meeting with university students on Friday the 23rd of December 2016, Nasrallah said that Syrians are making the future of their country and the region, adding that Aleppo victory is a military, political and moral triumph for Syria and a major defeat for the terrorist scheme. He added that the countries which support terrorists have used all kinds of forgery and disinformation in Aleppo, including photos from Lebanon, Palestine and Yemen, pointing out that Turkey’s ruling party has offered to ISIS terrorist organization support that no other state did.

Nasrallah said that the money, weapons and media support that has been provided to terrorists in Syria by the Arab countries exceeds by ten folds the support provided to the Palestinian people over 60 years.