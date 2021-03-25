  Health Ministry: 150 new coronavirus registered, 115 patients recover, 112 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 150 new coronaviruses were registered in Syria, 115 cases recovered, 11 others passed away

The Ministry said in a statement to SANA that the number of coronavirus cases has reached up to 18,046 until now, of which 12022 cases have recovered, while 1206 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was reported in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was recorded on 29th of the same month