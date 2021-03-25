Russia resumes flights with several countries including Syria

-Russian Agency on combating spread of Covid-19 announced resumption of civil air transport for passengers with a number of countries, including Syria, as of the beginning of next April

“A decision has been taken, with an approval of Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, to resume air flights, as of the beginning of next April, with Syria, Germany, Venezuela, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka,” the Agency said in a statement on Thursday

The statement added that air flights with Syria would be run once a week between Moscow and Damascus