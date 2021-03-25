Commercial ports in Lattakia and Tartous reopened for maritime navigation

The General Directorate of Ports has announced the reopening of commercial ports only in Lattakia and Tartous and the oil downstream in Banias for maritime navigation after the improvement in the weather conditions

In a statement to SANA, Eng. Hany Shariqi, in charge of managing the affairs of the General Directorate of Ports, stated that the commercial ports of Lattakia and Tartous and the oil downstream in Banias were reopened after the improvement in the weather conditions which resulted from the low air pressure yesterday

Shariqi added that the fishing and picnic ports remained shut, adding that no damages were reported due to the storm

On Wednesday, the Directorate announced that all commercial sea ports and fishing ports in the coastal region were closed due to the prevailing weather conditions and the storms