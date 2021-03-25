Mikdad, Arreaza discuss bilateral relations, latest developments

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, discussed with Foreign Minister of Bolivarian Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, fraternal relations between Syria and Venezuela

The two ministers , in a telephone call, reviewed means of enhancing cooperation in various fields to confront the hostile policies of the US and Western countries against Syria and Venezuela, particularly the unilateral coercive measures imposed on peoples of the two countries, and supporting the terrorist organizations and outlaw groups in an attempt to destabilize the independent and sovereign states

They agreed to deepen coordination between the two countries’ missions at international organizations and with other countries to mobilize full efforts to confront Western policies and unveil their purposes

Mikdad hailed resilience of the Venezuelan people in the face of foreign plots to which they are exposed, particularly by the US and its tools, affirming Syria’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people and leadership to stop all forms of aggression and siege against Venezuela

For his part, Minister Arreaza underlined that his country stands by Syria and its leadership in the war on terrorism and the Syrian people’s resilience in the face of all the attempts that have been plotted by the US and other Western countries to target the country

He also expressed his country’s strong solidarity with Syria and his confidence that Syria, which has defeated terrorism, will be able to rebuild and fulfill the aspirations of the Syrian people