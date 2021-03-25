Nearly 685 industrial facilities return to work at Sheikh Najjar city in Aleppo

-Minister of Industry, Ziad Sabbagh discussed on Thursday with board of directors of the industrial city of Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo the situation of investment in the city and measures taken to facilitate the return of industrial factories to work and production

During the meeting, the Minister stressed the importance of re-running the industrial establishments in Sheikh Najjar and encouraging their owners to return, rehabilitate and operate all the factories after the sabotage that affected them because of terrorism

“The government works with the private sector as one team to make decisions, overcome achieve partnership and cooperation to increase production and face the economic pressures that target the country,” the Minister said

Director of the industrial city, Hazem Ajjan, briefed the Minister on the situation of work and investment in the city, saying that 685 facilities returned to work and production since liberating the area from terrorism