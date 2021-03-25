Syria.Millenium

A demonstration in Hasaka city in protest against QSD attempts to seize locals’ homes

Locals of al-Zuhour neighborhood in Hasaka demonstrated against QSD practices and crimes and their attempts to seize a number of residents’ homes

SANA reporter said that locals of al-Zuhour neighborhood went out on Thursday to protest against the practices of US-occupation-backed QSD militants who tried to seize the homes of al-Jabsa residential Association and expel citizens from them

The reporter added that QSD militia summoned a number of its militants to disperse the people by force

