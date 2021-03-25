US occupation brings out 18 trucks loaded with stolen wheat from Hasaka to Iraq

US occupation forces brought out a convoy of trucks loaded with stolen Syrian wheat to north Iraq via Simalka border crossing in al-Malkiyeh , Hasaka countryside

Local sources told SANA reporter in al-Malkiyeh countryside that the US occupation forces took out a convey consisting of 18 trucks loaded with stolen Syrian wheat, heading to the Iraqi lands via Simalka border crossing which the US occupation forces uses to plunder the Syrian resources

The US occupation forces continues to plunder the Syrian resources, mainly Oil and wheat in collusion with QSD militia as they brought out during the current month more than 150 trucks loaded with wheat in addition to more than 500 tankers loaded with stolen oil from the Syrian oil fields