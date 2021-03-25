Ambassador Ala: States that sponsor terrorism have no political or moral legitimacy to submit resolutions about human rights’ situation in Syria

Syria has affirmed that UK draft resolution about the status of Human rights in Syria clarifies once again Britain’s insistence to politicize works of Human rights’ Council and its mechanisms in a way that contradicts the UN charter

Commenting on the Human rights’ council adoption of a UK draft resolution titled “the situation of human rights in the Syrian Arab Republic,” and extending the custody of the so-called “Commission of Inquiry on Syria,” for one extra year, Syria’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Hussam al-Din Ala, said that the states that sponsor terrorism, occupy parts of Syrian lands and impose unilateral measures that rise to the level of crimes against humanity, have no political or moral legitimacy to submit resolutions about the human rights status in Syria

“Britain, the main sponsor of the draft resolution, has been the first active side in fabricating allegations and circulating political and media campaigns against the Syrian government and the supporter of the so-called commission of Inquiry on Syria whose reports stress its role in deepening the crisis in Syria,” Ambassador Ala said

He added that allegations of committing to the political solution, ending the humanitarian suffering, respecting the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and its territorial integrity won’t come in agreement with the context of the British draft resolution which adopts the language of provocation against the Syrian state’s institutions

Ambassador Ala affirmed that Syria rejects that politicized draft resolution that depends on fabricated lies