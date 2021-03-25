Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 153 new coronavirus registered, 113 patients recover, 12 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 153 new coronaviruses were registered in Syria, 113 cases recovered, 12 others passed away

The Ministry said in a statement to SANA that the number of coronavirus cases has reached up to 17,896 until now, of which 11,907 cases have recovered, while 1,195 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was reported in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was recorded on 29th of the same month

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Ambassador Ala: States that sponsor terrorism have no political or moral legitimacy…

Syria.Millenium

Occupation forces arrest 24 Palestinians in the West Bank

Syria.Millenium

Syria, Russia will intensify efforts to repatriate the displaced to areas liberated…

Syria.Millenium

Two civilians martyred in landmine blast in Salamiya countryside