Syria, Russia will intensify efforts to repatriate the displaced to areas liberated from terrorism

Syria and Russia will intensify efforts to return normal life to areas liberated from terrorism in Syria and repatriate the refugees and displaced to their regions despite the big obstacles in light of the coercive unilateral economic measures imposed on Syria

Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Hussein Makhlouf, reviewed the efforts exerted by the Syrian state, upon the directives of President Bashar Al-Assad, to secure a decent return for refugees after the victories of the Syrian Arab Army against terrorism and return of security and safety to most regions

“The Syrian state is determined to provide all the necessary services that support the return of the displaced and refugees to their homeland despite unilateral coercive measures that obstruct the arrival of medicines and medical equipment in light of the Covid 19 pandemic and the continued violations and crimes of the Turkish and US occupations in addition to the Israeli aggressions

For his part , Deputy commander of the Russian Coordination Center, Rear Admiral, Karpov Alexander Vadimovich, affirmed that efforts are being exerted to work for the return of displaced Syrians to their permanent places of residence, referring to the return of more than 2 million citizen to their home until now

He called on the Turkish regime to withdraw the terrorist organizations affiliated to it from the crossing points