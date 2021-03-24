Two civilians martyred in landmine blast in Salamiya countryside

Two civilians were killed in a landmine left behind by Deash terrorist organization blast in Talet Salma in Wadi al-Atheeb area in Salamiya countryside

A source at Hama Police Command told SANA reporter in a statement that a landmine left behind by Deash terrorist organization exploded with a motorbike in Talet Salma in Wadi al-Atheeb in Salamiya countryside, claiming the lives of a man and a woman

Last Wednesday, three civilians, among them a woman, were martyred in a landmine left behind by terrorist organizations explosion, in the Shakousiya village in the northeastern countryside of Hama