Ambassador Haddad: Syria receives a new batch of Sputnik vaccine in April

Syrian Ambassador in Moscow, Dr. Riyad Haddad, announced that Syria will receive a new batch of the Russian “Sputnik V” vaccine against Coronavirus next Apri

Haddad told TASS in a statement on Wednesday that Syria has started the vaccination process with the vaccine (Sputnik V) and has started to vaccinate health sector workers in hospitals and health centers who are dealing with those infected with the virus

He added that Syrian Health Ministry was informed by Russian side about its readiness to provide the Ministry with additional doses of the vaccine, which may arrive next April

On Tuesday, Ministry of Health announced that 160 new coronavirus infections have registered, 101 cases recovered, and 8 passed away, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 17743, of which 11794 were recovered and 1183 cases died