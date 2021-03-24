Upon directives of President al-Assad, Health Ministry ensures 25 tons of Oxygen to Lebanon as first batch

Upon the directives of President Bashar al-Assad, the Health Ministry has ensured 25 tons of Oxygen as a first batch to Lebanon

Health Minister Dr. Hassan al-Ghabbash said, in a press conference held on Wednesday following a meeting with Health Minister in Lebanese Caretaker Government Dr. Hamad Hassan, that about 75 tons of Oxygen will be delivered to Lebanon in three days by 25 tons each day in a way that doesn’t affect the Oxygen system in Syria

For his part, Dr. Hassan said that after oxygen has run out of the Lebanese hospitals, we have communicated with the Syrian Health Ministry in this regard and the response was in utmost speed

He added that there are 1,000 patients currently on respirators in Lebanon, asserting that the existed amount of Oxygen is sufficient to today only

He indicated that despite of the need and the increasing demand on Oxygen in Syria, the respond was positive which proves that betting on brothers in crises is a correct choice

The Lebanese Minister thanked President al-Assad for this respond to save Lebanon from the disaster through saving the lives of a lot of Lebanese people