Syria facing aggression launched by Western states that supported terrorists in it, Rimbaud says

Former French Ambassador, Michele Rimbaud has affirmed that aggression has been launched against Syria for ten years by Western countries that have supported terrorist organizations in it, and today they are trying to compensate for the defeat of these organizations by imposing unjust economic coercive measures on the Syrian people

In an article published by the Russian RT website, in its French version, under the title “We did not know that there is an international law,” Rimbaud noted that what Syria has witnessed over the past years is similar to the scenario that Western countries followed when they destroyed Iraq in 2003 based on a group of fabrications and allegations, but Syria has remained steadfast in the face of this aggression with its determination and the standing of its allies by its side

Rimbaud shed light on the suffering of the Syrian people due to the Western coercive economic measures, noting that the US rejects to admit its defeat and the victory of the Syrian state, and it prefers to move to the second stage of aggression through an endless economic war

Rimbaud noted that for years, Syria has lived more than what has been lived during the two world wars, and more than what Iraq suffered 30 years ago, while an absolute silence and complete denial prevails among Western circles to underestimate the adversity of Syrian people, who have been victims of international aggression similar to what happened in Iraq

He added that what the Syrian people are facing represents a “crime against peace” and a violation of international law, according to the conventions and norms adopted by the UN and the international human rights organizations

“Should we wait 30 years in order to discover the outcome of the war in Syria, whether it is a military or economic war?” Rimbaud wondered

He said that “When time comes for settling accounts and justice, it will be appropriate to remind the governments that have participated until today in this aggression of the seriousness of their criminal project, and we in the first place will condemn the three Western member states at the Security Council who demand the implementation of the international law and claim to be its guardians, while they are the first to violate it

“The political or military officials, the intellectuals and media outlets who decided, organized, supported, or justified the crime of the international aggression against Syria and other countries must know that they will remain responsible for this crime regardless of what they did or didn’t do, and they must be held accountable,” Rimbaud concluded