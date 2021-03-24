Israeli occupation warplanes renew aggression on the Gaza Strip

The Israeli occupation warplanes renewed at dawn on Wednesday the aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip

Wafa News Agency reported that the occupation’s warplanes targeted the southwest of Gaza City and Deir al-Balah in the middle of the Gaza Strip with a number of missiles, causing damages to the Palestinians’ properties

On a daily basis, the occupation forces attack the Palestinians and their lands on the outskirts of the besieged Gaza Strip to prevent them from cultivating them in light of the unjust siege imposed on them for years