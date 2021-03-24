Health Ministry: 160 new coronavirus cases recorded ,101 patients recover ,8 pass away

The Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 160 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria, adding that 101 coronavirus patients recovered, and eight others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry said that the number of coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached up to 17,734 until now, of which 11,794 cases have recovered, and 1,183 cases have passed away

The first coronavirus case was reported in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was recorded on the 29th of the same month