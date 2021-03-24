Unidentified persons target US occupation base in Deir Ezzor countryside

The US occupation’s base in Koniko gas field in Deir Ezzor northern countryside has been targeted by unidentified persons

Local sources told SANA reporter that unidentified persons have targeted the environs of Koniko gas field where the US occupation has a military base

The sources added that targeting the occupation’s base was accompanied by a state of alert for its forces in the region in parallel with an intensive hovering by its aircrafts

It is noteworthy that the US occupation has established several bases in the Syrian al-Jazeera region in the fields of oil and gas, and these bases have secured protection for the operation of plundering the Syrian oil and other natural resources in the region in cooperation with QSD militia