US occupation brings out 300 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil from Hasaka to Iraq

The US occupation forces brought out hundreds of tankers loaded with stolen oil from oil fields in Syrian al-Jazeera to Iraq territories

Civil sources from al-Swediya area told SANA correspondent that US occupation forces brought out on Tuesday morning, a convoy including 300 tankers loaded with stolen oil from Syrian oil fields to Iraqi lands via illegitimate al-Mahmudiya crossing

US occupation forces have brought out tens of convoys loaded with stolen Syrian oil from Hasaka countryside to Iraqi lands over the past months, in the framework of their schemes to steal the Syrian resources and deprive the Syrian people from them