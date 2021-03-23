Russia and China reject unilateral measures imposed by West on other countries

Russia and China reiterated their rejection of the unilateral illegitimate measures imposed by the Western countries on other countries in an attempt to hold sway over the world

Russian News Agency(TASS) quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying in a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in the Chinese city of Guilin that Russia and China reject the geopolitical games and unilateral illegitimate sanctions used by the Western countries increasingly and repeatedly

The two countries slammed the US attempts to destroy the international legal structure, relying on the politico-military alliances and creating other closed alliances, as “destructive approach

Lavrov noted that the whole structure of the Russian-EU relations and all mechanisms which have been built up for years were destroyed due to the unilateral measures that have been adopted by Brussels against Russia

He added that Russia has no relations with the EU as an organization, asserting that his country has only solo relations with some European countries

Russia will be ready for any connection to increase interaction and communication between the two sides, in case Brussels expressed intention for that, and to overcome the disputes, he said

Expressing his country’s readiness to increase interaction and communication in case Brussels showed intention for that, Lavrov added that building relations should be on the base of equality and balance in interests