Mikdad concludes official visit to Oman

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, concluded on Monday his official visit to Sultanate of Oman.

Omani Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi and senior officials at Foreign Ministry of Oman bid farewell to Mikdad at Muscat international airport

The visit of Mikdad included important meetings with senior Omani officials in the political, culture, media and diplomatic fields

During the visit, the Syrian and Omani sides held official talk session at the Foreign Ministry, headed by the two foreign ministers, dealing with the latest developments, bilateral relations and the common will to boost them in all domains

Mikdad conveyed the Syrian leadership’s appreciation for the wise stances of Sultanate of Oman and its support for the territorial integrity of Syria

The Omani side expressed support for Syria in the war against terrorism, affirming that Syria’s stability is necessary for the stability of region and the world