Six Syrian teams qualify to international University Programming competition

Six Syrian teams qualified for the international University Programming competition after gaining advanced positions in the regional final of the Programming Competition for University Colleges in the Arab World and Africa “ACPC”, which was organised yesterday by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Luxor, Egypt, and included 145 teams from 16 countries

“The qualified Syrian teams represent the universities of Damascus, Aleppo, Al-Baath, Tishreen, the Virtual University and the Higher Institute for Applied Sciences and Technology, at a rate of one team from each university” director of the software competition at the Syrian Virtual University Engineer, Salma Kabbani, said in a statement to SANA on Monday

She added that the achievement is very important, as 12 of the 145 teams participating in the regional competition qualified for the global competition in which the largest and most prestigious universities in the world participate, and the Syrian teams formed half of the qualified number