A young man martyred by bullets of QSD militia near the entrance of al-Malikiyah

A young man was martyred by bullets of US occupation-backed QSD militia near the entrance of al-Malikiyah city in Hasaka northeastern countryside

Local sources stated that militants of QSD militia shot the young man to death at the so-called of Jaroudiya checkpoint in the entrance of al-Malikiyah city

QSD militia has went far in besieging villages, looting properties and kidnapping the youth under US occupation support

