Four QSD militants injured in attack with machineguns in Hasaka southern countryside

Four militants of the US occupation-backed QSD militia were wounded after targeting a group of militants in al-Shadadi area in Hasaka southern countryside

Local sources told SANA reporter that an attack with machineguns targeted a group of QSD militia militants in the vicinity of al-Kubaibeh oil field on the old road of al-Jabsah in al-Shadadi area in Hasaka southern countryside as four militants sustained serious wounds

The sources noted that QSD militia has brought military reinforcements from al-Shadadi city, including armored vehicles and has imposed a cordon around the area

On Sunday, an explosive device went off when a vehicle carrying QSD militants was passing on al-Khurafi road that links Hasaka southern countryside with Deir Ezzor northern countryside, causing the death of a gunman and a damage to the vehicle

