Worldwide coronavirus death toll exceeds two million and 727 thousand

The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than two million and 727 thousand people worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019, according to the latest statistics by Worldometers website

According to the website which follows up the latest developments of the coronavirus, the total number of the recorded coronavirus infections worldwide has climbed to 123,839,003, while the fatalities have amounted to 2,727,153, and the recoveries have reached up to 99,731,664

The US still on top on the countries affected by the coronavirus in terms of the deaths and infections after recording 555,296 deaths out of 30,519,314 infections, then comes Brazil with 294,042 fatalities, out of 11,998,233 infections

India comes in the third place with 160,003 deaths out of 11,645,719 infections