Health Ministry: 171 new Coronavirus cases registered, 96 patients recover, 10 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Saturday that 171 new coronaviruses were registered in Syria and that 93 cases recovered while 12 patients infected with the virus passed away

The Ministry said in a statement that the total number of Coronavirus cases registered in Syria up till now has reached up to 17411 of which 11599 have recovered and 1163 have passed away

The first case of coronavirus was registered in Syria on March 22nd while the first coronavirus death was reported on the 29th of the same month