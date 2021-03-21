Mikdad discusses with Omani officials means of enhancing bilateral cooperation

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, discussed on Sunday, with Minister of the Omani Royal Office, Lieutenant General Sultan al Nu’amani, efforts exerted to consolidate ties between the two brotherly countries and serving the national interests

Mikdad, on the second day of his official visit to Oman, conveyed greetings of President Bashar Al-Assad to Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said , and his good wishes

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments related to the situation in Syria and means of boosting bilateral cooperation in all fields

Al Nu’amani, for his part, expressed Oman ’s appreciation for the deeply fraternal relations with Syria, stressing that Syria will sure overcome the crisis and regain its position and role in the region and in the world thanks to the resilience of its people

Following the meeting, the two sides signed an agreement to exempt holders of diplomatic and special passports from visas in both states

Later, Minister Mikdad met Omani Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman, Asa’ad bin Tarik al-Said, and discussed with him aspects of cooperation between Syria and Oman in a way that serves the common interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples and prospects for their development

Mikdad briefed the Omani official on the efforts exerted by the Syrian government to restore security and stability to Syria, find conditions for the return of refugees and start the process of reconstruction

The talks also dealt with the latest developments regarding the work of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution

For his part, the Omani Deputy Prime Minister affirmed the deeply – rooted and brotherly relations between Oman and Syria and the continued efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation

Mikdad also met representatives of the Syrian community in Oman and discussed with them the latest developments in Syria, welcoming the return of Syrian displaced to the country