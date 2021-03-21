Syria harvests six medals in Tunis World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Syria’s Paralympic athletics team has gained a gold medal, three silvers and two bronzes at the end of Tunis World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was held in Tunisian city of Rades with the participation of 480 male and female players representing 64 countries

Athlete Mohammad Khaled Mohammad gained a gold medal in the Javelin throw competition on the first day of the championship, while Athlete Ali Asa’ad got a silver medal in discus throw competition

On the second day, Mohammad obtained a silver in the Javelin throw competition, and Ali Asa’ad won a bronze medal in the discus throw competition