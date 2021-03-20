Mercenaries of Turkish occupation impose so- called “compulsory recruitment” in occupied Ras al-Ayn and its countryside

Turkish occupation mercenaries of terrorist organizations imposed the so-called “compulsory recruitment” in occupied Ras al-Ayn city and its countryside, carrying out storming campaign to kidnap young men for completing their crimes against the locals to force them to leave their areas and properties in order to looting them

Locals sources in Ras al-Ayn city told SANA reporter that Turkish occupation and its terrorist mercenaries had imposed the so-called “compulsory recruitment” on young men in the areas they have occupied, launching storming campaigns and kidnapping dozens of them to send them to training camps and force them to fight in their rank

The sources noted that the mercenaries of occupation used the imposition of “compulsory recruitment” as a pretext to carry out widespread kidnapping operations against tens of young men from occupied Ras al-Ayn city and its countryside, and to blackmail the locals and force them to pay ransom in exchange for their release

In the same context, the sources added that the mercenaries, backed by Turkish occupation forces, have monopolized fuel and deprived farmers of it in order to prevent them from cultivating their lands and watering their cultivated fields, which will negatively affect their economic situation, particularly that 90% of them depend on irrigated agriculture as a source for income