Turkish occupation mercenaries launch artillery attack on vicinity of Tal Tamir, Hasaka countryside
The mercenaries of Turkish occupation of terrorist organizations renewed their aggression against villages and residential houses in Hasaka countryside, as they attacked al-Hinwa village in the vicinity of Tal Tamir in Hasaka northwestern countryside
Local sources told SANA that a number of artillery shells fired by mercenaries of Turkish occupation landed on the residential houses in al-Hinwa village in Tal Tamir countryside, causing material damage to the houses and properties