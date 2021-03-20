Mikdad discusses with Omani counterpart means of enhancing bilateral relations and latest developments

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad discussed with his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, means of enhancing bilateral relation and exchanging of viewpoints on the most important issues and changes in the region and the world

In a particular meeting with Mikdad, Albusaidi stressed the firm stance of Sultanate of Oman towards Syria and the importance of preserving Syria’s important Arab and international position, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that the solution to crisis in Syria should be in the hands of Syrians alone

Mikdad arrived in Muscat Friday on an official visit to Sultanate of Oman

Mikdad and the accompanying delegation were received by a number of senior officials of Foreign Ministry of Oman and the Syrian ambassador in Muscat, Bassam al-Khatib

Mikdad started his activities in Oman on Saturday by visiting National Museum of the Sultanate where he reviewed the manuscript “Kitāb al-fawāid fī ilm al-bahr wa-al-qawāid” or “The Book of the Benefits of the Principles and Foundations of Seamanship” for Omani navigator Ahmad bin Majid Al Sa’adi, borrowed from al-Assad Library in Syrian Arab Republic to National Museum in Muscat

President Bashar Al- Assad had previously issued a decree to lend the manuscript to Sultanate of Oman, where it was restored and returned in a good condition to be showed to public

Mikdad and the accompanying delegation also inspected a group of artifacts that had previously been targeted by terrorism and destruction, and were restored in the Sultanate in preparation for holding a cultural exhibition of Syrian antiquities and manuscripts later

During his visit, Mikdad noted to the standing cooperation between National Museum of Oman and Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums in Syria, affirming the importance of continuing bilateral cooperation in the cultural field between the two brotherly countries

He pointed out that the success of cultural diplomacy is an embodiment of the depth of historical and fraternal relationship between the Omani and Syrian peoples

Later, Mikdad met a group of Omani political, diplomatic and media figures in a dialogue session that dealt with the most important issues of common concern at the bilateral, regional and international levels

