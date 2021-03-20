Syria, Iraq sign memos on economic cooperation

Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, and Iraqi Trade Minister, Alaa Al-Jabouri, stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in all fields

The two sides signed the final communique of the 10th round of Iraqi-Syrian committee’s meetings concluded in Baghdad on Friday

On the sidelines of the meetings, al-Khalil met with Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq, Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal Al-Najm

The two sides reviewed the economic situation in the two countries and means of boosting the joint cooperation in various fields in a way that would promote to a level that meets the aspirations and hopes the two peoples

For his part, the Iraqi Trade Minister told SANA that the two sides signed memos in the domains of reconstruction, housing, investment, higher education, sports, tourism and media