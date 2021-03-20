A child martyred, 4 civilians injured in Turkish occupation artillery attack on Ayn Issa town

A child was martyred and 4 civilians were injured in artillery shells fired by Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries on the vicinity of Ayn Issa town in the northern countryside of Raqqa

Local sources told SANA that the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries shelled residential centers in the vicinity of roads leading to it, claiming the life of a child, wounding 4 civilians, and causing damage to homes and properties of the people

On Friday , Turkish occupation and its mercenaries attacked the vicinity of Ayn Issa with artillery, causing material damage to private properties