Russian Defense Ministry: «Jabhat-al-Nusra» Terrorists Prepare of a new chemical scenario

Russian Defense Ministry said that terrorists of “Jabhat- al-Nusra,” positioned in Idleb countryside are preparing for new provocations by using chemical weapons to accuse the Syrian Arab Army

“Jabhat-al-Nusra terrorists are preparing for provocations by using toxic materials in the northeastern Syrian province of Idleb”, Deputy commander of the Russian Coordination Center, Colonel Alexander Karpov, said

He added that information available at the Russian Coordination Center reveal that terrorist organization of Jabhat-al-Nusra prepare for a new provocation by using toxic materials in the northeastern Idleb governorate to imitate a chemical attack and accuse the Syrian Arab Army of using chemical weapons against civilians

During the past years, the Russian Ministry of Defense uncovered a number of fabrications and scenarios by terrorist organizations, particularly” Jabhat-al-Nusra “ by using chemical weapons in several areas in Syria to accuse the Syrian Arab Army of the incidents