Worldwide Coronavirus infections on surge for 4th week in a row

The World Health Organization has expressed its concern about the increase in number of Coronavirus infections in the world for the fourth consecutive week

“We are facing a growing number of infected people for the fourth week in a row,” Russian news agency TASS quoted WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as saying during a press conference on Friday, expressing worry particularly after the effects of the mutated versions of the virus

Ghebreyesus indicated that the decline in death rates due to the virus is continuing at a slower pace than it was earlier

The US still tops the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus in terms of the number of fatalities and infections after recording 547,191 deaths out of 30,080,295 infections, then comes Brazil in the second place after registering 278,229 fatalities out of 11,483,370 infections

Meanwhile, India comes in the third place after recording 158,762 deaths out of 11,385,158 infections