Health Ministry: 152 new coronavirus cases registered, 88 cases recover, 11 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Friday that 152 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria while 88 patients infected with the virus recovered, and 11 others passed away

The Ministry said in a statement that the total number of Coronavirus cases recorded in the country have reached up to 17,077 of which 11,410 cases have recovered and 1,141 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month.