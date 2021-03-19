Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 152 new coronavirus cases registered, 88 cases recover, 11 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Friday that 152 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria while 88 patients infected with the virus recovered, and 11 others passed away

The Ministry said in a statement that the total number of Coronavirus cases recorded in the country have reached up to 17,077 of which 11,410 cases have recovered and 1,141 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month.

 

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Bogdanov, Haddad discuss developments and work of Committee of Discussing…

Syria.Millenium

Syrian national team achieves two medals in Tunisia special Track and Field…

Syria.Millenium

Lebanese Security announces measures to enter Lebanon through land border points with…

Syria.Millenium

Body of late renowned artist Mayada Bseliss escorted to its final resting place in…