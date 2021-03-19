Bogdanov, Haddad discuss developments and work of Committee of Discussing Constitution

Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, discussed with Syrian ambassador in Moscow, Riad Haddad, the situation in Syria and the region.

“The meeting of Bogdanov and Haddad concentrated on the work of Committee of Discussing the Constitution in Geneva and urgent issues of Russian-Syrian cooperation in a way that serves the interests of post-crisis reconstruction,” Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

The ministry added that the Russian side affirmed its firm adherence to sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and its readiness to continue helping the Syrian people to combat international terrorism

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, has reiterated that any political solution to crisis in Syria must be based on respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity and the right of Syrian people to decide the future of their country without external interference