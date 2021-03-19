Syrian national team achieves two medals in Tunisia special Track and Field Championship

The Syrian national team for special track and field athletics gained two medals “gold and silver” on the 1st day of the international Championship currently held in Tunis

Muhammad Khaled Muhammad gained a gold medal in the Javelin throw, scoring a distance of 41.68 meters, in the classification of F57, while Ali Asa’ad got silver one in throwing the disc, scoring a distance of 32.50 meters in the classification of F11 , breaking his previous number 50.31

The international tournament is part of preparations of Syrian team’s players for Tokyo Olympic